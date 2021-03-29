Armenian FM says international structures becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian says the international organizations, countries, after seeing the destruction of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage by Azerbaijan in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani inhuman treatment against the Armenian prisoners of war, are becoming more and more convinced that Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.

During the session of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, the minister stated that after the recent aggression against Artsakh, it was clear to those countries and persons, who wanted to understand what had happened, that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not just a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“This is about the prevention of a new genocidal program. Now when different international structures, countries are witnessing how our cultural-historical heritage is being destructed in the territories which have come under the Azerbaijani control, what inhuman treatment is shown to the Armenian prisoners of war, I think they gradually are becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan”, he said.

As for the upcoming activities and pushing forward the state and national agenda, the minister stated that regardless of the domestic political developments the foreign ministry and the whole system have continued their normal operation.