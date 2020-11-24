fbpx

Armenian FM holds phone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan held a telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Department of State, Stephen Biegun congratulated Ara Ayvazyan on the appointment and hoped that the close cooperation between the USA and Armenia will continue.  

The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian aid that will be provided by the USA and the efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

