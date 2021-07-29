Armenian expert on Azerbaijan: Pashinyan is very actively advancing Baku’s interests

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is very actively advancing Baku’s interests. This is what expert on Azerbaijan Armine Adibekyan told reporters today, commenting on Pashinyan’s statement that all transport and economic links need to be unblocked and that Azerbaijan needs to have a link to Nakhchivan, as well as Georgia and Iran through Armenia.

According to Adibekyan, Pashinyan says the enemy has invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and is carrying out various military and terrorist operations, but at the same time, he is doing everything he can to make sure Azerbaijan continues without any hindrances.

Adibekyan also stated that over the past three years, Pashinyan has turned Armenia into a burden that needs to be lifted.