Armenian ex-president to meet citizens on Monday

Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan will meet citizens on Monday,

The son of Robert Kocharyan, Levon Kocharyan, said on his Facebook that the meeting will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Moscow Cinema.

  1. Manoog says

    Russia and its CSTO are obligated by TREATY to stop this war, but they won’t do it.

    That’s because Russia wants Armenians to suffer so much that they invite Russia in to completely take over Armenia.

    That’s Putin’s goal.

