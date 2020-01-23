Armenian Ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s office ‘targeted in gunfire’

Gunshots heard inside a major business complex in central Yerevan on Thursday afternoon are thought to have been intentionally targeted at office premises belonging to Robert Kocharyan.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, a public activist identifying himself as a supporter of the second president said they ascribe the incident to attempts to intimidate and keep them under spotlight.

″The government-proclaimed manhunt is continuing. I hurried here as a supporter upon being notified of the gunshots,″ Armen Minasyan said.

He added that they recently spotted suspicious groups “wandering around the city in an apparent attempt to chase us”. But the activist appeared to be unaware of the presence of hostages inside the office (which he said is on the sixth floor of the multi-functional business center Erebuni Plaza).

The law enforcement authorities were reported on the incident at 2:45 pm Yerevan time, ARMENPRESS reported, citing Ashot Aharonyan, the spokesperson of the Police.