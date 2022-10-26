Armenian Entrepreneurs, businessman Samvel Karapetyan: Various forces are pushing Armenia away from Russia, and this cannot be allowed

t is impossible to ignore the dangerous impulses and trends that have gained great momentum in Armenia in recent months. Today, various forces are openly pushing Armenia to renounce Russia and to make a step towards historical self-destruction, a statement released by the head of the Association of Armenian Entrepreneurs, businessman Samvel Karapetyan stated.

“It is important right now to prevent such decisions, which may inevitably lead to grave consequences for both Artsakh and Armenia. In this regard, as before, I believe that the only guarantee of security for the future of Artsakh and a peaceful life for its residents in this very difficult historical period is the mediation of Russia in the issue of signing a peace treaty.

The Armenian authorities need to demonstrate a balanced approach, which will give firm security guarantees and prevent the loss of Artsakh. We cannot ignore the fact that the Russian Federation is currently Armenia’s largest economic partner, the Russian peacekeepers are the guarantor of security in Artsakh, and our countries are linked by the centuries-old partnership, and cultural and spiritual ties.