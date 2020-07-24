Armenian Embassy in Russia urges Armenians not to succumb to Azerbaijani provocations

Provocative actions have been carried out by Azerbaijanis living in Russia in recent days. On Thursday night they attacked the cars with Armenian license plates in groups, broke them and inflicted various injuries on the passengers. The Armenian Embassy in Russia issued a statement on the Azerbaijani provocations, which reads:

“In recent days, we have continued to record attempts of the Azerbaijani side to take the tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to Russia and instigate a conflict between the two ethnic groups.

In particular, these are taking place in the trade and economic platforms of Moscow and other Russian cities, which are somehow linked with the Azerbaijani authorities.

The events of last night, which were accompanied by numerous provocations, including attacks on Armenians, unfortunately, once again testify to the deliberate nature of Azerbaijan’s actions. These provocations are aimed at undermining the foundations of ethnic solidarity in Russia, escalating tensions in a multinational society and setting precedents for conflict situations.

The embassy, the Union of Armenians in Russia and other organizations have notified the relevant bodies of the Russian Federation of the events that took place last night, as well as other attempted provocations.

We believe that measures should be taken immediately to resolve the situation in order to avoid further developments. Business entities operating in Russia, regardless of nationality or citizenship, must comply with the laws of Russia.

At the same time, given the current situation and attempts to involve the Armenian community in various provocative actions, we urge our compatriots to be vigilant, show restraint, not to succumb to provocations and not to take part in various actions or initiatives organized in response to provocations by the Azerbaijani side.

We continue to work on resolving the issues that have arisen, adhering to the principle of maintaining interethnic peace.

In case of facing any provocations, please immediately report them to the hotlines of the Armenian Embassy, the Union of Armenians in Russia and other structures, as well as contact the law enforcement agencies.”