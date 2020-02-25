fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenian Embassy in Iran temporarily suspends consular services

by Leave a Comment

ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Iran is temporarily suspending its consular section’s work (citizens’ registration and reception) starting February 23, the embassy said in a statement amid the novel coronavirus (covid-2019) outbreak in Iran.

“The embassy apologizes for the inconvenience,” it said Sunday morning.

The embassy did not mention for how long the consular section will remain closed but noted that it will issue updates.

Earlier on February 22, Armenia warned its nationals against all but essential travel to Iran.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.