Armenian economy minister expects several large investment projects to be implemented in 2021

YEREVAN, February 11. /ARKA/. Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters today that several large investment projects will be implemented in Armenia in 2021, including a 50 billion dram investment by Renshin company. In his words, these projects are already in the process.



He said also that a Swedish technology company plans to open about 1,000 jobs in Armenia and invest 10 million euros in the first stage of a project with a total value of 40 million euros.

The minister named another company, Berkeley Capital, which, he said plans to make investment in Pokr Vedi community near the Khor Virap monastery.

Asked why several enterprises opened by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in particular, a plant for production of gas cylinders in Vanadzor, a televisions and household appliances manufacturing plant in Merdzavan are idle, the minister said that he could not speak about these specific cases.

“However, as a former businessman, I can say that the shareholders could not agree on some issues and problems arose. For my part, as a member of the government, I am are happy to accept invitations to open enterprises, but not to promote myself , but to stimulate production,” Kerobyan said.

“My optimism regarding the economy hasn’t changed,” Kerobyan told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

“Double-digit economic growth remains my target.” The government’s projection of GDP growth for 2021 is 3.2 percent. ($1 – 523.13 drams).