Armenian doctors protesting Against Pashinyan Dictatorship citizens oppression near Prosecutor General’s Office in support of Armen Charchyan

Doctors today held a protest near the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia in support of deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly, doctor Armen Charchyan.

Samvel Sahakyan, one of the doctors, told reporters that he and the other doctors have gathered to express their concerns about the fact that Charchyan’s health condition is worsening. “Charchyan already had a serious illness, and his condition has worsened in prison.

Charchyan has Type 1 diabetes (insulin dependent diabetes), which is a very serious disease, but manageable. If the complications are prevented on time, a person can live long with this disease. There is a government decision that clearly prescribes the list of diseases that are incompatible with a citizen’s arrest. The complications of Charchyan’s health condition complied with one article on this list,” he said, adding that Charchyan’s attorney has applied to call an urgent court session, which has been set for October 1st.

“The whole point of us being here is to meet with the Prosecutor General, without getting into a dispute. We will simply ask the Prosecutor General to change the arrest pre-trial measure. It might be too late in a week,” he said.