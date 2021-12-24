Armenian Dictator Pashinyan trying to get Armenian sympathy, I have no excuse ․ I could have prevented the war if I had accepted Serzh Sargsyan’s demands

If Armenia had shown diplomatic flexibility, the 2016 war would not have taken place. RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this during the online press conference a while ago.

“An event was organized in the village of Sayat-Nova, Ararat region, he was there – Commandos, when we were leaving, I offered to go to Yerevan together and all the way I asked him about the April war. What was that? Arkady Ter-Tadosyan said, “This was a bohemian divorce,” that is, he expressed his conviction that it was an intelligence operation. The reconnaissance operation precedes the implementation of a certain war plan, is tested and certain corrections are made. “The April 2016 war could have been prevented under the conditions under which I could have prevented the September 2020 war,” Pashinyan said.

“Could I have prevented the war? Of course, I could have prevented the war when I accepted the unrealistic and unacceptable demands made by Serzh Sargsyan, but now I say that not accepting all that, maybe it is a legitimate accusation against me that I I had to assess the situation, come and say, people, you know what, this is the situation, we have to make concessions to avoid war. “Now I think about it a lot, but there is something else, I had to convince myself that it is true,” Pashinyan said.

“You know, in reality, I do not want to say things now, so that it seems that I want to justify myself, I do not want to justify myself, in general, I have no excuse,” Pashinyan said.