fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenian Dictator Pashinyan: Selling Armenia inch by inch saying not pulling from borders of Soviet era would have been disastrous for Armenia

by 1 Comment

f the Armenian authorities didn’t pull out the troops in accordance with the Soviet borders, that is, the borders of the Soviet era, it would have been disastrous for Armenia. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to Pashinyan, the Armenian government decided to protect Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Moreover, the decision was made after discussions and in-depth analyses, not by one person. True, after that, some participants of the discussions said they were unaware,” the Prime Minister noted and added that he will be able to prove that this decision was the right decision in case a closed discussion is organized.

0

Comments

  1. Davo says

    The explanation for this is that Russia is forcing Pashinyan to cede land to Azerbaijan.

    This is a repeat of the 1920s when Russia gave away Armenian land to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

    It’s exactly the same thing.

    For some reason, hardly anyone now wants to admit that Russia is betraying and humiliating Armenia.

    That’s very strange.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.