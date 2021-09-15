Armenian Dictator Pashinyan: Selling Armenia inch by inch saying not pulling from borders of Soviet era would have been disastrous for Armenia

f the Armenian authorities didn’t pull out the troops in accordance with the Soviet borders, that is, the borders of the Soviet era, it would have been disastrous for Armenia. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to Pashinyan, the Armenian government decided to protect Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Moreover, the decision was made after discussions and in-depth analyses, not by one person. True, after that, some participants of the discussions said they were unaware,” the Prime Minister noted and added that he will be able to prove that this decision was the right decision in case a closed discussion is organized.