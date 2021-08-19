Armenian Dictator Nikol Pashinyan instructed to post his photo in all offices, while 2017 he was against serj Sargsyan post

For example, on May 25, 2017, he wrote a written request on what legal grounds the portraits of Serzh Sargsyan hung in the rooms of the SIS investigators. “Until now, that is, 6 months later, the head of the SIS has not answered my inquiry, thus allowing a gross violation of the law. I would like to assure you that I will find a way to call the head of the SIS to account and I will be consistent in this matter, and I warn all SIS investigators to remove Serzh Sargsyan’s photo from their walls, as there is no legal reason for that, unless, of course, any investigator Serzh “Sargsyan is not considered his grandfather or father,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

In the office of Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the NA Committee on Defense, Internal Affairs and National Security, during a very important discussion with Babajanyan’s members, we see a large photo of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan next to the map of the RA state flag and the RA.

According to our information, a large number of the photo posted in Andranik Kocharyan’s office was prepared to be distributed to all officials in the National Assembly and in the government. When he came to power in 2018, Pashinyan ordered the removal of pictures from the walls of all offices, stating that pictures of Armenian leaders would never be posted on the walls of officials again. In the even more distant future, there were times when opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, when he saw the large photo of Serzh Sargsyan posted on the wall while going to the SIS, asked the investigator. “As an investigator of the Special Investigation Service, you are independent, aren’t you?” What does the portrait of Serzh Sargsyan have to do with your room? ” And when the investigator answered that as a state symbol, he suggested that you want a state symbol, hang a coat of arms, hang a flag. He addressed written inquiries to the then head of the SIS Vahram Shahinyan and read the answers to several four-day sittings of the session of the National Assembly of the 6th convocation.

For example, on May 25, 2017, he wrote a written request on what legal grounds the portraits of Serzh Sargsyan hung in the rooms of the SIS investigators. “Until now, that is, 6 months later, the head of the SIS has not answered my inquiry, thus allowing a gross violation of the law. I would like to assure you that I will find a way to call the head of the SIS to account and I will be consistent in this matter, and I warn all SIS investigators to remove Serzh Sargsyan’s photo from their walls, as there is no legal reason for that, unless, of course, any investigator Serzh “Sargsyan is not considered his grandfather or father,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

And the HA founded by him wrote on this topic: Article 21 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia clearly and completely defines the symbols of the Republic of Armenia, which are the flag, coat of arms and anthem of the Republic of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan commented in his 2016 posts. “Pay attention. The SIS is the body that should investigate crimes committed by high-ranking government officials. “If anyone wants to report a crime committed by Serzh Sargsyan, in fact, they should be interrogated in the rooms where the picture of the potential accused is posted.” By the way, Levon Barseghyan, the head of the Asparez journalists’ club, had collected information at the time that Armenian schools had spent at least 15 million drams to post Serzh Sargsyan’s pictures on their walls. HG ․ Back in 2019, Nikol Pashinyan was announcing that “in the Republic of Armenia, there can never be a dictator who can think that he is more powerful than the citizen of Armenia.” Yes, then what, in 2019, after the “My Step for the Ararat Region” investment business conference and local products EXPO exhibition, Nikol Pashinyan announced that և և “The RA citizen will never be desperate again.”