Armenian deputy in Turkey files charges regarding an assassination plot

An Armenian deputy in Turkey filed a criminal complaint against a former officer who planned to assassinate him, Agos newspaper said.

Mehmet Sinan İnce, an attorney working for a mafia boss revealed two weeks ago on Instagram the plans to murder Garo Paylan, an Armenian deputy from the HDP (Peoples’ Democratic Party) by Levent Goktas, former commander of special ops in Turkey, already wanted for another murder of a prominent academic.

According to the revealed plans, Goktas attempted to instigate the murder of Paylan in 2016 but failed to do so in the last minute when things went wrong.

“The year is 2016. You would get someone to kill Garo Paylan, and shift the blame to Alaattin Cakici. You made me do the plans but things went wrong with the deputy’s councilor,” Ince said.

After waiting in vain for two weeks for the prosecutors to take action, Paylan filed a criminal complaint for the notorious colonel and the lawyer.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was supposed to initiate an investigation, did not take action. So I have filed a criminal complaint …regarding Levent Goktas, Mehmet Sinan İnce and other persons to be identified in order to clarify the assassination plot against me,” Paylan said.

Garo Paylan, 50, is one of the few Armenians in Turkey who could make it to the parliament, after working as a director for various Armenian schools in Istanbul.

Gokhan Nuri Bozkir, an army officer captured in January in Ukraine uncovered the affiliation of Goktas in the murder of Necip Hablemitoglu, prominent author and professor who was writing a book about the Gulen movement when he was killed in 2002.