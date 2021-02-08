Armenian defense ministry announces competition for development of hi-tech solutions by conscripts

YEREVAN, February 8. /ARKA/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has announced a competition for the creation of high-tech solutions and their effective application in the defense system, as well as for the most effective use of the capabilities of conscripts during the two-year compulsory military service.



It said conscripts who are subject to the winter draft can take part in the competition for having their service in the Artificial Intelligence Group of the “1991” unit in one of the following specialties: machine learning, data architecture and data analysis and statistics.

Conscripts wishing to take part in the competition can register on the 1991.mil.am website or contact the appropriate territorial subdivision of the Military Draft and Mobilization Service of the Ministry of Defense until February 20 of this year inclusive.

Questions can be directed to the e-mail address [email protected] or by phone 1-28.

The winter draft of conscripts is held in Armenia from December 25, 2020 to March 31, 2021 inclusive.