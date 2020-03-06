Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson quits

The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense on Friday announced his decision to step down.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan shared the news on Facebook, thanking the the Defense Ministry’s leadership and personal for joint work over the past years of service.

Hovhannisyan, who held the post since 2012, also extended his gratitude to all the soldiers and officers for the trust and support, as well as the media outlets for an effective collaboration.

″Over the 23 years of my service, my dream was to engage in military education. So I am happy now for an opportunity to continue my service in that particular sphere.

″I serve the Republic of Armenia,″ reads his statement.

Source: tert.am