Global engineer Michelle MusseyanBorn 1959 in the French capital of Paris to an Armenian family. He gathered his family and decided to move to the United States.′′ I was born in France, studied in America, and lived in England, but I throw me in heart and soul Michelle Mosesian said.

After his move to the United States, 18-year-old Michelle continued his studies at Harvard CollegeMichelle is the designer of NATO headquarters in Brussels and Exson Mobile in Shanghai and Palm Jumeirah in Dubai through the heart of Doha in Qatar and works in France, England, Morocco and the GulfUpon completion, Michelle Muscian’s name as an architect and global designer has begun to appear in magazines and newspapers around the world.In the near future, his company’s work is the new building of the Islamic Heritage Museum in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Note that Mossessian Architecture won this project contest last week.Armenian creativity continues and conquers the world with architecture on planet Earth

