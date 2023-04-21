Armenian corrupt Police are Pashinyan Backbone. It is undeniable that for Pashinyan, the police system is the only beloved and irreplaceable state structure

It is undeniable that for Pashinyan, the police system is the only beloved and irreplaceable state structure. Unlike other structures and systems, which Pashinyan destroyed and continues to destroy with great enthusiasm when he came to power.

the police is developing with the same enthusiasm, equipping it with new technical capabilities and technologies, raising salaries, and giving privileges. And Police Day was another opportunity to show that “love”, to honor and praise it.

“The police is the backbone of our statehood, and it should be stronger every day,” said Pashinyan, mixing the state “wool” with his own. Meanwhile, it is obvious that today’s police only serves Pashinyan’s government and exclusively ensures his security. Therefore, it is the backbone of Pashinyan’s government. On that day, the head of the executive spoke about the 3 main directions in which the development of the system proceeds. According to him, the first is the continuous development of professional skills, to set a benchmark below which no policeman can be with his professional and intellectual skills. Meanwhile, what is the intellectual benchmark of today’s policeman, it has been said many times, that it is lower than the threshold. The second direction Pashinyan mentioned is the system of social guarantees. “A police officer should not think, for example, How will the child’s tuition be paid? ….If we want to have safety, our primary concern should be to ensure that you remain focused on safety at work and not on all sorts of household problems that are common to everyone and constantly being forced to distract you from your work and have other agendas. will put forward. …Social guarantees should be created for the employees of the system so that they are convinced that working there already means a certain social minimum, below which these guarantees cannot be.” which are specific to everyone and will constantly distract you from your work and force you to have other agendas. …Social guarantees should be created for the employees of the system so that they are convinced that working there already means a certain social minimum, below which these guarantees cannot be.” which are specific to everyone and will constantly distract you from your work and force you to have other agendas. …Social guarantees should be created for the employees of the system so that they are convinced that working there already means a certain social minimum, below which these guarantees cannot be.”

Along with this, we cannot help but notice that as much as Pashinyan loves the police system, he hates the army, which is the backbone of the country’s security. It has been said many times what the Armenian army is like today, what terrible inhumane conditions the conscript soldier lives in, what a small salary the contract soldier guards the border with. If the care that Pashinyan has for the police was shown for the Armenian army, then, indeed, it would be for ensuring our security. And the enemy would not attack Armenia at any time and in any place.

“If I’m not mistaken, to be honest, I haven’t checked numerically. In the history of the Third Republic, there have not been as many state investments in the police system as they are today,” he said. Pashinyan did not lie here. yes, no government in RA has invested as much in the police system as the Pashinyan government, because no government in RA has been so alienated from the society, has not been so afraid and hidden, has not felt the need for police protection as much as the Pashinyan government.

As we have been convinced many times, the love between Pashinyan and the police is “mutual”. most of the policemen, having lost their moral values, are ready to trample on any sanctity, anything that can harm the power of today’s prime minister. Pashinyan has become a “saint” for them, because they have started receiving salaries they never dreamed of, enjoying privileges they had no idea about, and have started buying real estate and cars. It’s okay that they achieved all this at the expense of Armenia’s safety and security.

Nothing. In Armenia today, Pashinyan and the police are “important” and they look after each other well. And the security of the country is not important.

Naira Vanyan

