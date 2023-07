The delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, the man who spit on citations Alen Simonyan, will leave for France on a working visit on July 10-13.

In the thirteen-person delegation, only four are deputies, among them Armen Rustamyan, deputy of the “Hayastan” faction.

Let’s remind you that on July 3-6, the Speaker of the National Assembly was sent to Poland with a delegation of the same number.

