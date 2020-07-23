Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles condemns Azerbaijani provocation

The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles issued a statement in connection with the incident between Armenians and Azerbaijanis.

The Consulate General strongly condemns the incident in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan, provoked by the Azerbaijanis.

The statement posted on the Facebook page runs as follows:

The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles strongly condemns the provocations of the Azerbaijanis in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles on July 21st, 2020. Considering the sequence of events, it is evident that the obstruction of the peaceful protest of the Armenian community was planned in advance and had an orchestrated nature.

The Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles considers the violence against the peaceful demonstrators unacceptable.

STATEMENT BY THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF ARMENIA IN LOS ANGELES

The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles strongly condemns the provocations of the Azerbaijanis in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles on July 21st, 2020. Considering the sequence of events, it is evident that the obstruction of the peaceful protest of the Armenian community was planned in advance and had an orchestrated nature.

The Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles considers the violence against the peaceful demonstrators unacceptable.

ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍՈՒՄ ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍՈՒԹՅԱՆ ՀԱՅՏԱՐԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ

Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ Գլխավոր հյուպատոսությունը խստորեն դատապարտում է ս.թ. հուլիսի 21-ին Լոս Անջելեսում Ադրբեջանի Գլխավոր հյուպատոսության առջև ադրբեջանցիների կողմից հրահրված միջադեպը: Դատելով դեպքերի հաջորդականությունից` ակնհայտ է, որ հայ համայնքի կողմից կազմակերպված խաղաղ բողոքի ակցիան խոչընդոտելն ու ցուցարաներին հրահրելը եղել է նախապես ծրագրված և ուղղորդված:

Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսությունը անթույլատրելի է համարում հայ խաղաղ ցուցարարների դեմ կիրառված բռնարարքները: