Armenian Constitutional Court chair ‘charged’ after being summoned to interrogation – Ruben Melikyan

The Special Investigative Service levelled criminal charges against the chair of the Constitutional Court after summoning him to interrogation on Friday morning, the president of the Legal Path NGO told reporters.

“The entire process is now becoming increasingly clear after the

of the much-trumpeted law proposing the voluntary principle

. If anyone in this country believes that this law, all these proceses and the charges against Hrayr Tovmasyan are not in a cause-effect relationship, that kind of approach is then hard to consider logical,” Ruben Melikyan said.

Citing the immunity principle, applying formerly to Tovmasyan (as the chair of the top court), Melikyan called for considering its possible retroactivity after the 2016 constitutional reforms.