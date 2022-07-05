Naira Zohrabyan,

Naira Zohrabyan writes on her Facebook page:

Nikol’s April 1st speech on the RA Constitution DayToday is Constitution Day and Nikol Pashinyan made his best April 1 humor, saying: “After the non-violent, velvet revolution Armenia is recognized as a democratic state. The purpose of power belonging to the people is fulfilled.

“Of course, the western united kalod of Armenians and graveyards to sow their geopolitical elements, Nikol, the architect of the bastion of democracy, can even be awarded a Nobel prize, as they gave to one lady in Kenya, Vaangari Matai, o v won that award for Kenyan women’s rights, then it turned out that the lady was a regular crook. But, like the April 1 ep of the RA Constitution is not similar at all.And so, the RA Constitution, which has been raped by many, after Nikol’s non-violent velvet revolution, is subjected to rape almost every day, including group revolution.

It was raped when Nikol said, “Either I will be a prime minister or Armenia will not have a prime minister”.It was raped when Nikol “fas” ordered to attack the Constitutional Court and barred CC centenarians from entering their office.It was raped when Nikol said, “Is there a judge that I say and doesn’t do what I say?” And it turned out that there is almost no such judge.It was raped when Nikol’s assistant prosecutor-daughter was nosy into political opponents’ criminal cases and edited them.

It was raped when the Parliament of Backpacks, Vahagn Kertogh’s (also Hovakimyan) commented the RA Constitution multiple times and made a poly dress. It was raped when Nikol put it on Jhangiryan’s neck, it was the latter that started to put it on others’ necks. And the episodes of full rape of the RA Constitution can be counted for a long time.If there was an international instance, then the RA Constitution, especially after the velvet and non-violent catastrophe, should apply to the Center of Rape and Trafficking of Constitutions, expecting international protection.

Yes, and the funniest in Nikol’s today’s April 1 speech: “I must note with pain that democracy, freedom of speech, expression of opinion sometimes leads to hate speech, cursing”.The one who came to power with coffins, black ribbons, and curses speaks about hate speech, of course, is a comic. But Nikol doesn’t say any random word, even if many think it was another blunder. In order to make the RA Constitution look “democratic”, it is left to add in its first article: “Either Nikol will remain the leader of Armenia for life or not Armenia”.And define in another article: “Any entity criticizing and cursing Nikol is subject to the death penalty, but based on humanism, the choice of the death penalty is left to the victim”.So Ulavun volcano in Papua Guinea is a slight “zazhigalka” against the backdrop of the RA permanent rape fireworks.