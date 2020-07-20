Armenian conscripts ask to stop demobilization process until final victory over opponent

Armenian conscripts ask to stop demobilization process until the` final victory over the opponent.

“We have repeatedly witnessed the manifestation of patriotism of our servicemen, and today our guys once again prove their boundless devotion to the Motherland and people,” Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan.

“The conscripts, subject to demobilization in all military units of the 3rd military unit, unanimously appealed to their command to stop demobilization and allow them to continue serving alongside their colleagues and commanders until the final victory point is set and the opponent has not given up aggressive actions,” she noted.

According to her, despite the fact that the defense ministry has issued a statement that there is no need for volunteers, ex-servicemen who have already been demobilized, both in Armenia and Artsakh, contact the territorial units of the conscription and mobilization replenishment service, expressing their readiness to protect the border of the country.