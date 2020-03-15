fbpx

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife hospitalized after accident: She is in a critical but stable condition

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife has got into an accident.

She is in a critical but stable condition: vital organs are not damaged, Astghik MC intensive care unit head told Armenian News – NEWS.am. According to the MC representative, nothing reportedly threatens the patient’s life.

As reported earlier, an accident occurred in Yerevan on Saturday, when the Lexus driver crashed into a concrete pillar of a bridge under still unclear circumstances.

The accident has involved Levon Aronian’s wife.

