Armenian CC president speaks on PM’s statement, gives him 20 days to present facts

Lies and falsifications are unacceptable and condemned, the head of the Armenian Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan said in a statement after PM Nikol Pashinyan’s press conference on Saturday.

“Dear compatriots, colleagues, I am forced to respond to fabrications, which were untrue to the reality attributed to me at today’s press conference by the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan. I consider it necessary to state that I spoke with Pashinyan only two times after he took office as PM,” he said.

“Once he asked me that the Constitutional Court consider the international treaty as soon as possible, as this is necessary to fulfill Armenia’s international obligations.

“The second time, phone talks took place in connection with the organization of the meeting as part of the visit of the German CC President Andreas Vosskuhle to Armenia. I have never had meetings with Pashinyan out of sight of cameras. Under his premiership, I have never been to the Government or at the government cottage, except for a meeting with Vosskuhle. But Pashinyan was never in the police station, in my office or elsewhere. Regarding my tenure, I never made any proposals to either Pashinyan or any other official,” the CC head noted.

He demanded Pashinyan to publicly give at least one evidence that CC head offered him or his representatives ‘his services’ or ‘invited them to take some step’, whill will help Pashinyan or his political force to somehow support him or Armenian CC.

“For 20 days I will patiently wait for Pashinyan to present at least some objective fact justifying his words, any reliable evidence. Otherwise, I will ask my lawyers to file a lawsuit against Pashinyan for libel,” he noted.