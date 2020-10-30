Armenian boxing champion defends the homeland with the arm in hands

Multiple champion of Armenia in boxing, participant of the European championship Zhirayr Sargsyan is on the frontline and fights the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and Armenia, the Boxing Federation reports.

“In these challenging times for Armenia and Artsakh, boxer Zhirayr Sargsyan, multiple champion of Armenia and participant of the European championship, defends the homeland with the arm in hands. He has already excelled on the battlefield, performing his combat duties,” the Federation said in a social media post.