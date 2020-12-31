Armenian, Azerbaijani national security chiefs meet in Moscow for trilateral summit

Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov on Monday initiated a meeting with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts to discuss a wide range of vital issues.

The summit with Armen Abazyan, the director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, and Ali Naghiyev, the chairman of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, focused particularly on the procedures of organizing the swap of captives and the search of missing persons.

According to an official press release summing up the meeting, the sides also agreed on the implementation of further activities in various other areas.

