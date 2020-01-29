Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers start summit in Geneva

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have started their new round of talks over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting between Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov is taking place with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schoffer United States) and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the Foreign Ministry’s spokespeswoman, Anna Naghdalyan, says on Facebook.

Earlier today, Mnatsakanyan held separate talks with the Minsk Group mission and Ambassador Kasprzyk.