fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers start summit in Geneva

by Leave a Comment

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have started their new round of talks over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting between Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov is taking place with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schoffer United States) and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the Foreign Ministry’s spokespeswoman, Anna Naghdalyan, says on Facebook.

Earlier today, Mnatsakanyan held separate talks with the Minsk Group mission and Ambassador Kasprzyk. 

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.