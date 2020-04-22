Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs hold video conference mediated by Minsk Group

A video conference was held on Tuesday, April 21, between Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, with the mediation and participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The participants discussed the situation in the region due to the coronavirus pandemic by emphasizing that all the peoples in the region are confronting this new challenge without regard to political boundaries. The parties touched upon the recent developments in the region, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The necessity to undertake steps aimed at unconditional observance and strengthening of the ceasefire regime amid the global fight against COVID-19 was particularly emphasized. In this regard, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs highlighted the importance of their statement and the UN secretary-general’s call for global ceasefire.

The consultations held on April 21 resulted in the adoption of a joint statement by the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs and OSCE Minsk Group mediators.