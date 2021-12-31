Armenian authorities have no idea how to rebuild the country, economist says

Armenia lacks not only a vision of economic development but also of the country in general, Doctor of Economics, Professor Tatul Manaseryan told Panorama.am in an interview on Thursday, summing up the economic year.

According to him, development tendencies have been observed in the country this year, but they do not stem from the socio-economic policy of the state.

“The development is mostly due to the consistent efforts made by the private sector in these difficult times… In other words, the private sector is paving the way for itself,” said the economist, adding that the economy is mainly developing by inertia.

According to him, although Armenia is in the process of recovery after the 2020 Artsakh war, the authorities still have no idea how to get the country out of the current situation.

He also denounced the economy minister’s unrealistic economic growth forecasts for the next year.

“In fact, we need to restore the economy, and clear priorities must be set for it. First of all, bonuses, representation expenses and car purchases for officials must be ruled out for the time being. Until the country stabilizes, let the officials go to work on foot or use public transport. It has always been the case in Artsakh, that’s why there are no rifts between officials and the people, as in Armenia,” Manaseryan said.

The economist considers the rule of the current leadership a “bigger disaster” for the country, than the war and the earthquake. He expressed surprise at the silence of the intellectuals, who do not react to the developments taking place in the country.

“Those who remain silent are no less accomplices than those, who are in power today,” the economist said.