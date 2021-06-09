Armenian authorities forcing employees of educational institutions and nuclear power plant to attend campaign meetings

We are receiving several reports that the authorities are forcing employees of educational institutions and the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) to participate in the campaign meetings. This is what representative of the Elections Oversight Committee Anahit Sargsyan told reporters today, adding that employees of the ANPP in Metsamor were seated in buses and forcefully taken to a campaign meeting a few days ago.

Sargsyan also informed that the Committee has addressed the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption with regard to abuse of administrative resources.