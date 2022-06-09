Armenian authorities are ‘biggest traitors of democracy’, says opposition MP

MP Kristine Vardanyan of the opposition Hayastan bloc blasted the decision to bar opposition lawmakers from the two-day judicial forum which kicked off in Yerevan on Wednesday morning.

Opposition MPs were not invited to the conference “Judiciary as a guarantor for democracy” attended by representatives of international organizations and Armenia’s judicial authorities.

Speaking to reporters at a protest outside the government building, Vardanyan accused the authorities of “pretending” to be committed to a democratic path.

“They have positioned themselves as holders of democratic values, but they are actually the biggest traitors of those values,” she said.

“These people have absolutely no connection with democracy and human rights. Moreover, they pose a threat to the two concepts. They just continue to tell lies [to people] and extend their grip on power,” the deputy noted.

Vardanyan claims the real defenders of democracy are opposition leaders and supporters who have stood up to defend Armenian statehood, ensure security and protection of human rights in the country.