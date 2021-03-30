Armenian authorities’ adherence to Turkish agenda ‘fraught with hazards’ – Turkologist

We are de facto in a kind of situation that sees the Armenian authorities take sides with the Turkish agenda instead of pursuing their national interests, a Yerevan-based expert in Turkish studies said today, warning of potentially realistic hazards.

“The de facto authorities of the Republic of Armenia have initiated – are de facto pursuing – actions to normalize the relations with Turkey. But that normalization does not stem from the position of Armenia; it is rather a pan-Turkish program which Turkey has been permanently aspiring for since the first days of Armenia’s independence,” Varuzhan Geghamyan told Tert.am.

He warned, in particular, of programmed actions aiming to satisfy the “Turkish preconditions” (refusing to pursue the Genocide recognition campaign and giving up the territorial claims for Artsakh, as well as opening the highway corridors through Armenia’s southern region of Syunik).