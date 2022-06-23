Armenian Assembly Welcomes U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Nomination, Opposes Section 907 Waiver

Washington, D.C. – The State Department yesterday transmitted to Congress the signed waiver of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act,

reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly). Given the military aid disparity during the last Administration to Armenia and Azerbaijan and the continued hostile actions by Azerbaijan against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, along with the findings of the U.S. Government Accounting Office (GAO) report earlier this year that the State Department “failed to comply with reporting requirements for reviewing U.S. assistance to the Government of Azerbaijan,” the Assembly strongly opposes the waiver of Section 907. Congress needs advance notice and review of any proposed assistance to Azerbaijan and must ensure accountability regarding the prior military aid disparity. “This Administration has taken a strong stand on genocide prevention by repeatedly recognizing the Armenian Genocide, but waiving 907 means more innocent lives will be taken,” stated Assembly Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian. “The Armenian Assembly of America urges Congress to exercise its oversight to prevent another genocide of the Armenian people and uphold U.S. values and integrity,” the Co-Chairs continued. In related developments, the Assembly welcomes the nomination of Kristina Kvien to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, as well as the appointment of Laura Hochla, the current Director of the Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts at the State Department. The Assembly will closely monitor the nomination process and appreciates current U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy for her work in the Syunik region of Armenia. The Assembly continues to urge USAID to establish a strong presence there as well as in Artsakh.

Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.

###