ARMENIAN ASSEMBLY WELCOMES MEMBER TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF AID TO ARTSAKH AND ARMENIA

Washington, D.C. – Today, Members of the U.S. House of Representatives from California, Connecticut, Michigan, New York, and Rhode Island provided testimony in support of continued demining aid to Artsakh and assistance to Armenia before the House Appropriations Committee, reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly).

Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Jim Costa (D-CA), TJ Cox (D-CA), John Garamendi (D-CA), Jim Himes (D-CT), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) emphasized the importance of continued assistance to Artsakh specifically, while Rep. Costa also called for $100 million in aid to Armenia and raised concerns about the disparity in military assistance provided to Azerbaijan.

“We welcome the testimony provided by the Members and very much appreciate the ongoing support for Artsakh and Armenia,” stated Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan. “As the appropriations process continues in the House and Senate, we will continue to advance our shared goals.”

“As the organization responsible for saving lives from landmines and other explosives in Nagorno Karabakh, we at The HALO Trust are so grateful for the support of Members of Congress who provided testimony to the House Appropriations Committee on Member Day. We hope to continue our work keeping families across the region safe, and appreciate the determination of Members of Congress who continue to fight to save this critical demining program,” said The HALO Trust (USA) Executive Director Chris Whatley.

