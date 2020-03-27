ARMENIAN ASSEMBLY WELCOMES COVID-19 U.S. ASSISTANCE TO ARMENIA

Washington, DC – Today, following discussions earlier this week, the State Department informed the Armenian Assembly of America, that the United States has committed additional assistance to Armenia to help in responding to and containing the spread of the coronavirus, reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly).

Specifically, the State Department announced that “$1.1 million in health assistance will help prepare laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication, and more. The United States has invested nearly $106 million in health assistance and $1.57 billion total for Armenia over the past 20 years.”

“In these challenging times, the Assembly appreciates this additional foreign assistance support to Armenia as it too combats this dangerous and deadly virus,” stated Armenian Assembly of America Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.

Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.