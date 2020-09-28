Armenian army repels Azerbaijan’s large-scale armored attack

The Armenian forces have repelled a large-scale armored attack of the Azerbaijani troops in the southern direction of Artsakh, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including capital Stepanakert. Several civilians, including a child, have been killed by Azerbaijani shelling.