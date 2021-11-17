Armenian army commander: Azerbaijan wants corridor, leader of Armenia gave consent to that, but refused later

The situation in Sisian is calm, the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides are holding negotiations over the detection of missing persons and return of captives. This is what commander of the Sisian detachment Ashot Minasyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“There are no negotiations over the military posts, the Azerbaijani troops haven’t retreated. According to unverified data, Azerbaijan has seized three military posts. Those posts were very important because we could see not only our training center but also the airport in Sisian, the Kapan-Meghri-Yerevan interstate road that stretches to Sisian region,” he said.

Asked why Azerbaijan attacked and caused escalation, Minasyan said the following: “Azerbajian’s goal is to have the corridor, which the leader of our country had given consent to, but had refused to fulfill the promise later because to give the corridor would mean to destroy Armenia. I believe the negotiations are being held to maneuver the words ‘road’ or ‘corridor’.”

According to the detachment commander, the ceasefire achieved through Russian mediation can’t be sustainable, and Azerbaijan will cause escalation again.

Minasyan added that he is preparing to send a letter to the Ministry of Defense to permit the detachment to participate in the military operations, if necessary.

The situation in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was extremely tense yesterday. At around 1 p.m. the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched an attack on Armenian military posts. The adversary used artillery, armored vehicles and firearms of various calibers. Starting from 6:30 p.m. the fighting stopped and the situation became relatively stable, based on an agreement reached through Russia’s mediation.

The Ministry of Defense reported that today at 10 a.m. the situation on the eastern border of Armenia is relatively stable, and the ceasefire agreement is mainly maintained.

The Ministry of Defense has reported only one casualty, that is, the death of contractual serviceman Meruzhan Harutyunyan (born in 1991). There are 13 captured servicemen, communication with 24 servicemen is lost, and their fate remains unknown.