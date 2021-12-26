Armenian and Artsakh Human Rights Defender hit back on Azerbaijani representative Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister’s latest press conference ratings are extremely dangerous Artsakh’s for the life rights of Armenians and obstruct protection against the Azerbaijani genocide policy Armenia Prime Minister 2021 The approaches heard during the December 24 online press conference is basically contradictory to Artsakh’s natural rights and fertile soil for Armenian violations, safe living, and other vital human existence Amar.

These approaches endanger the natural right of national self-determination.In the public speeches of the RA Prime Minister, it is completely ignored that the Azerbaijani authorities continue the policy of Armenia and hostility with state sponsorship. this is not only and not so much rhetoric as the enemy policy (education, culture, sports, etc.) that has been consistently practiced in the Azerbaijani reality for years. It is especially aggressive towards the Artsakh’s people. In the speech of the RA Prime Minister it is ignored that since 1923 the Azerbaijani consistent discriminatory policy was aimed at the demolition of the Armenian Mountain Karabakh Autonomous Region, which has 95% of the Armenian population, has been aimed at the uproar of Azerbaijanian, consistent, discriminatory policies, persecution, and atrocities who and by other illegal means.

The Azerbaijani state politics of Armenia and hostility is that 2020 during the war, it led to mass ethnic violence in Artsakh, targeting destroying cities and villages (Stepanakert, Martuni, Shushi, Hadrut, etc), depriving people from their homeland houses, torture and atrocities, murder v, defaming and destroying churches. After the war, Azerbaijani armed personnel, sponsored by Azerbaijani authorities, continue daily Artsakh’s violations of people’s life rights, shootings at civilians, civilians, settlements By thefts, phone connection interruptions, and other terrorist acts. Every day the dignity of people living in Artsakh is violated.

By nature the same violations, the same criminal acts continue every day towards the population of Armenia.Whether Artsakh’s or in Armenia, Azerbaijani armed soldiers act under criminal impunity. There are no guarantees for human rights protection. We consider the RA Prime Minister’s assessments extremely dangerous. They justify political supremacy over human rights, strengthen the Azerbaijani false theses ignoring human rights and make the dangers of violations of our compatriots more real. this is what the Azerbaijani authorities have been pursuing for years.It is with this policy that the Azerbaijani authorities have constantly obstructed, they have done everything to isolate Artsakh from the outside world, to deprive Artsakh from the protection of their rights, leading to misleading the international public the politics of the model.

To ignore national self-determination, human life rights and the guarantees of those rights, the policy of obstructing their protection at all costs is to create a fertile land for atrocities and atrocities, ethnic violence to happen had during the 44-day war.For human rights defenders of Armenia and Artsakh’s peace is an absolute value, but the peace love announced by the Azerbaijani authorities is false, it only persecutes to the outside world, the real face of falsehoods v purpose of keeping in disguise. Therefore, we strongly urge everyone to stop ignoring human rights, which provides fertile land for Azerbaijani false theses, exclude undermining human rights in political matters, as well as avoiding especially in international cases from the Azerbaijani genocide policy creating artificial barriers to the protection of the rights of our compatriots.Arman TatoyanHuman Rights Defender of the Republic of ArmeniaGegham StepanyanArtsakh ‘ s Human Rights Defender of the Republic · ·