Armenian analyst urges authorities to refrain from populism, allocate funds to deal with pressing issues

Head of the Henaket Analytical Center Tigran Abrahamyan has called on the current Armenian authorities to refrain from “populism and lying” and allocate funds to deal with urgent issues.

“In the post-war period, due to the current situation, the border line with Azerbaijan has expanded, resulting in major changes in the deployment of the armed forces and the NSS border troops,” he wrote on Facebook.

“It is impossible to equip the entire border properly in a day, month or year, but there are urgent issues that need to be addressed immediately. In particular, new infrastructure: bases, roads for providing supplies, services, logistic support, provision of basic technical means.

“Refrain from populism and lying, and allocate funds to the areas where there are priority issues, instead of using them to solve the problem of maintaining power or self-promotion!” he said.