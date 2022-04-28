Armenian Ambassador Makunts demands that US police detain American Armenian youth

Lilit Makunts, the Ambassador of Armenia to the US, has called the latter’s police against American Armenian youth for the third time in three months, according to Yerkir.am.

This time Makunts demanded from the US police to detain the American Armenian youth who were attending—at the US Congress—the commemoration of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Earlier, Makunts had attempted to have the American Armenian youth detained when they were fighting for the release of the Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.