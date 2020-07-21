Armenian air defense units chief: Azerbaijan suffered minimum $150-200,000,000 in damages after UAV’s downing

The unmanned aerial vehicles of Azerbaijan downed by the Armenian side serve as a source for rather serious exploration. This is what Director of the Khamperyants Military Aviation University, Major-General Daniel Balayan said during an exhibit of the downed UAVs at the University today.

“The University has explored and is exploring all the downed UAVs. They serve as a rather serious source of information. We can seriously explore how they are controlled, what software is used, how it is possible to counterinfluence, etc. The UAVs were downed thanks to the skills of the Armenian army’s air defense units,” the Major-General stated, adding that the adversary hasn’t downed any unmanned aerial vehicle produced in Armenia.

Chief of Staff of the Air Defense Units-Deputy Head of Department, Colonel Garik Movsisyan presented the damages that the Azerbaijani side has suffered.

“Based on estimates, Azerbaijan suffered a minimum of $150-200,000,000 in damages, taking into consideration the information on the prices of the unmanned aerial vehicles in the market,” he said.