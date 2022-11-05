Armenian: a battalion bodyguard transports two people with such care at the peak of Supposedly democratic Armenia while Armenian shouting Traitor see Video

Yerevan. Today’s editor-in-chief Sevak Hakobyan writes․

“Nikol Pashinyan, who is calling to forget the day and party with the woman, today decided to be a hero and walk 500 meters from the Opera House to the government building. Ми баталтак тикнапах эр программу. Therefore, from the sides and from the back, the huge defenders did not even stop to understand what kind of body they were taking in the middle. Surely, the number of security guards was more than the number of RA citizens and tourists passing through the street combined. People were wondering, at the peak of democracy in Armenia, why is it that a security guard is transporting two people with care. When one of the citizens saw Nicol, he cried out. But one didn’t make it, so he took some selfies with him. Maybe he didn’t decide to walk at that moment and they didn’t have time to pre-appoint, appoint people to stop on the road, and ask for selfies. The videos are shared on the Internet, under each video, there are hundreds of comments and only a few fakes support Nicole.