Armenian 44-day War defense minister behind the bars, war Prime Minister free still in the office why?

Former Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan will remain behind bars, as the Court of Appeals, presided over by judge Tigran Simonyan, on Friday upheld a lower court ruling to keep Tonoyan under arrest, denying the lawyer’s motion to release him, 168.am news outlet reported.

“We petitioned the court to show legal approach and objectivity to the case. The court, however, dealt with the case differently, which had nothing in common with legality,” Tonoyan’s lawyer told the source, dismissing the court ruling for Tonoyan’s measure of restraint as baseless.

To remind, Davit Tonoyan was detained on suspicion of embezzlement of large sums of money on September 30. Tonoyan denies the charges.