Armenia won’t continue hospitalizing asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said that asymptomatic or very mild COVID-19 patients will no longer be isolated or hospitalized “in a few days”.

He said the patients will be sent to their homes and new cases will not be taken to hotels or hospitals for isolation.

Torosyan said doctors will home-supervise the patients.

He said the change of strategy has two reasons, first being the growth of new cases and second the need for optimal utilization of hospital beds and other resources.

Remote trainings for health workers for home supervision of COVID-19 patients will be organized by the National Institute of Health. A call center for medics will also be set up.

“The effectiveness of fighting this global challenge will depend on your devotion and responsibility. We must together overcome this. Thank you for your work,” Torosyan said, addressing health workers in Armenia.