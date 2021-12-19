Armenia wins Junior Eurovision XTRA VOTE 2021: Here are the final results!

For the past couple of weeks, you have been voting in XTRA VOTE: Junior Eurovision 2021! In our three previous Junior Eurovision editions of XTRA VOTE, Kazakhstan’s Daneliya Tuleshova and France’s Carla and Valentina were victorious. Now, the time has come to reveal which entries you have selected as your favourites this year…

Your Junior Eurovision 2021 favourites are…

So, it’s time to reveal your favorite entries of the 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest! In a dominant victory, it was Armenia’s Maléna with Qami Qami that has been crowned the favorite of our ESCXTRA readers.

It’s very important to note that all nineteen songs appeared in the top threes of multiple votes and every song appeared in the top 10 for at least 48 players! Indeed, it was a very competitive contest throughout due to the very strong quality entries from all nineteen of our young performers.

