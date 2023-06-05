Armenia: “We live in Yerablur in the true sense of the word, Gayane Hakobyan mother of the dead soldier.

I am a mother who has the most unspeakable pain in the world, which I would not wish on any mother, not even Ashot’s mother.

Gayane Hakobyan I am a mother with the most unspeakable pain in the world that I would not wish on any mother, not even Ashot’s mother. Gayane Hakobyan, the mother of the fallen soldier Zhora Martirosyan, who is accused of kidnapping the son of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said this during the court session. “We live in Yerablur in the true sense of the word, there is no need to be afraid of Yerablur because it is a place of prayer,” Gayane Hakobyan said. Speaking about the incident with Ashot Pashinyan, Hakobyan said that they just met Ashot, maybe it was all an emotion, which he does not deny. “But I wouldn’t allow myself…”, Hakobyan didn’t specify what he meant, but it could be assumed that he wouldn’t allow himself to commit the act attributed to him.

