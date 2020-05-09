Armenia war veterans hold march of honor at Victory Park Memorial

YEREVAN. – The war veterans of Armenia are holding a march of honor at the Victory Park Memorial in Yerevan

To note, earlier in the park, the country’s political elite paid tribute to the participants of the Great Victory in World War II and of the Artsakh liberation war. They laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, however, ordinary people are not allowed to visit Victory Park this year on this occasion.

But a helicopter show and a festive concert will take place today.