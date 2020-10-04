Armenia: Volunteer medical workers arrived from France. The wounded will be treated at the border medical center

Volunteers from France have arrived in one of Armenia’s border medical centers to provide assistance to servicemen and civilians wounded during Azerbaijan’s large-scale war against Artsakh. As reports “Armenpress”, Advisor to the RA Minister of Health Ashot Sargsyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“Volunteer medical workers arrived from France and are currently in one of the border medical centers. “They say that as soon as they learned that there was a war in Artsakh, they immediately bought a ticket because they have to be with Christian Armenians,” Sargsyan wrote.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements were also shelled, including the capital Stepanakert, as a result of which civilians were killed in different regions of Artsakh. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which one civilian was killed and a civilian bus was set on fire by an ATS belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Evidence of Turkish involvement has been found. In September, a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down a Su-25 attacker of the Armenian Air Force in the airspace of Armenia, killing the pilot. On October 1, the enemy used artillery in the direction of Shatvan village of Gegharkunik region, as it fired a missile from the strike ATS at Mets Masrik settlement, as a result of which one civilian was killed and two civilians were wounded to different degrees.