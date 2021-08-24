Armenia: Video shows security officers grabbing opposition lawmaker’s hair and pulling her out of the NA session hall

Member of opposition “Armenia” parliamentary faction Aregnaz Manukyan has filmed the moment when security officers at the instruction of the parliament Speaker entered the National Assembly session hall and removed lawmaker Anna Mkrtchyan.

As the video shows, security officers used force against the lawmaker and pulled her out from the session hall by grabbing her hair. The incident sparked a brawl among the deputies who tried to prevent the aggressive behaviors of the security officers.

To remind, the incident started when Anna Mkrtchyan was trying to address a question to Nikol Pashinyan. The latter was in parliament to present the five-year programme of the government and answer to the questions of the deputies. The Speaker of the parliament Alen Simonyan switched off the microphone for Mkrtchyan and asked to interrupt the live broadcast of the session. After that, Simonyan invited security officers to remove Mkrtchyan from the session hall and calm down the situation.